Whoopi Goldberg Bleeped During Rant on Trump’s Normandy Visit: D-Day Soldiers ‘Didn’t Have Bone Spurs’

Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” Whoopi Goldberg was briefly “bleeped” during her comments on President Donald Trump’s visit abroad.

Co-host Joy Behar said it was “rich” to watch Trump’s conduct at the anniversary of D-Day in Normandy.

Goldberg said, “I don’t want to talk about him there because it irritates the (bleeped) out of me.”

After Goldberg’s audio was restored, she continued, “All those people who went and gave their lives – they didn’t have bone spurs, they went. People went to fight the ugly that was happening. They went and did it. That’s all I’m going to say.”

