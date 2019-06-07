Axelrod: Biden’s Waffle on Hyde Amendment Underscores Questions if ‘He Can Go the Distance’

Friday, CNN senior political commentator and former Obama adviser David Axelrod sounded off on former 2020 Democratic hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden, who has come under fire for continuously changing his position on the Hyde Amendment.

Axelrod said Biden’s “flip-flop-flip” on the issue of federally funded abortions highlights what many have doubted about the Democratic front-runner: whether he can go the distance.

“I think that this was a parable about Biden that goes to question marks about his candidacy,” Axelrod advised on “New Day.” “His rollout was flawless in my view and he’s had a very solid spring, but this underscores questions that people have had about whether he can go the distance.”

Axelrod added that Biden’s changing stance is “never a good thing in politics.”

“[I]t raises questions about his own performance and his own steadiness and his campaign’s performance,” he stated.

