Bennet: We’ve Been ‘Tyrannized’ Last 10 Years by Freedom Caucus, Mitch McConnell

Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO), a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, on Friday’s broadcast of “Morning Joe” on MSNBC claimed that the House Freedom Caucus and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) have been tyrannizing the country for the last 10 years.

According to Bennet, the Freedom Caucus and McConnell have been stopping “popular will” in the United States on climate change, guns and health care.

“What you see in the book that I wrote is that we’ve been tyrannized for the last 10 years by the Freedom Caucus and by Mitch McConnell, who just say, ‘No, no, no,'” Bennet said. “They’ve stopped popular will in this country on climate change, they’ve stopped popular will in this country on guns, they’ve stopped popular will in this country on health care.”

He continued, “I think to overcome them we have no choice except to build a broad coalition of Americans that are not just Democrats — Democrats, Republicans and independents who actually want to do something for the next generation of Americans, and Washington has done nothing, almost nothing, for the 10 years that I’ve been there to serve the kids that I used to work for in the Denver public schools.”

