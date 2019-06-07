CNN’s Toobin Calls for Dems to ‘Stop Talking About Investigating’ — ‘Get to Work’

With all of the talk about investigating and President Donald Trump’s impeachment among Democrats, CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin called on Democrats to quit talking and “get to work.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) are in disagreement over impeachment, which Toobin said the continuous discussion about investigating without action “is not helpful.”

“I think the Democrats should stop talking about investigating and do investigating,” Toobin said on “New Day.”

He later added, “Hold some hearings, talk about the substance of the investigation — not this process talk. It’s June already. … Get to work. Don’t talk about it. This is not helpful.”

