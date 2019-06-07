Himes: My ‘Lizard Brain’ Wants ‘Bad Things’ to Happen to Trump

Thursday on CNN’s “Situation Room,” anchor Wolf Blitzer asked Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) if he would like to see President Donald Trump in prison, as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) reportedly said.

Himes said, “This isn’t about my feelings or about retribution. Look, the lizard brain that I have says I hope bad things happen to this man because he has been so destructive to our Republic, to the concept of democracy, to the concept that internationally we are a light unto the nations. So, yes, I have my emotional reactions.”

He continued, “So what I really hope—and this is me personally speaking—what I really hope is that if impeachment is not a mechanism of accountability, and I will tell you flat out that I can’t imagine anything happening, anything at all happening that would cause the Senate to convict and, therefore, remove this president, so impeachment stops in the House in my opinion. My real hope is that in 2020, the American voters look into their hearts, think about the generation that we’ve been celebrating today, who as young men decided that they would give their lives for this country.”

He added, “We’re going to elect a different president. That, to me, that is how this country redeems itself. Whether one nasty individual, you know, spends his years in jail is a lot less important to me than the redemption of the values that animate this country.”

