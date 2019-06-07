MSNBC’s Heilemann: Fox News Is ‘Destroying the Country’

Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” network political analyst John Heilemann criticized Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity for his comments about Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) reportedly saying she wanted to see President Donald Trump in prison.

Heilemann said, “I yield to no one in my tendency to call bullshit on people at Fox News when they lie. And so, obviously, Sean’s full of it, right? We talk about the hypocrisy of what was on display with this thing last night. It’s hypocritical. We talk about lunacy its lunatic. But it’s not those things mostly. What it mostly is is the relentless, disciplined, aggressive pursuit of a business model, the business model of Fox News is to create an alternative reality that is destroying the country. And in that alternative reality, Hillary Clinton’s a criminal. She was a criminal from the day that Donald Trump said that thing on stage at the first debate, the second debate in 2016, and at the convention, she’s been a criminal then, she’s a criminal now. They’ve created a world where there are tens of millions of people who think Hillary Clinton’s a criminal. Sean’s not crazy. He gets what he’s doing. That’s his business model.”

He added, “So to be clear-eyed about it. You have to understand what they’re doing. And it’s why Nancy Pelosi faces the decisions she does. I’ve been critical of her about the way she framed the impeachment debate. She’s not speaking clearly about it. She is undermining the Houses institutional responsibility to pursue impeachment. But the political reality she’s confronting is the political reality created by Sean Hannity and his business model built on lies, and fantasy and hypocrisy and bullshit. And she’s dealing with tens of millions of people that not only haven’t read the Mueller report and think there’s nothing bad about Donald Trump in the Mueller report and still think Hillary Clinton should be in jail. ”

