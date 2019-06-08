Bill Maher Rails Against Social Justice Warriors — ‘They’re Not Interested in Justice, They’re Interested in Clicks’

Friday on HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher lamented so-called social justice warriors, who he argued were not motivated by actual social change, but out of a need to increase an audience on social media.

“Here’s what’s wrong with social justice warriors: They’re not interested in justice. They’re interested in clicks,” he said. “They’re interested in getting clicks. Oh please, you don’t think so?”

Maher’s remarks were met with pushback from New York Times columnist Charles Blow, who said there were “social justice warriors” with genuine interests in improving society.

Maher insisted he was speaking about a totally separate thing, and he and his guest author Bret Easton Ellis pointed to the way some reacted to criticism of blockbuster movie “Black Panther.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor