Cory Booker: Pro-Life Movement ‘Really About Disempowering, Harming Women’

Saturday on MSNBC, 2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) argued the pro-life movement was “really about disempowering, harming women, undermining their healthcare, undermining equality.”

Booker said, “We are a nation that many of us share the common goal of reducing unwanted pregnancies and lowering the rate of abortion. But the way you accomplish that is not by attacking women and denying them health care. Look at the state of Colorado that lowed the rates of abortion in their state by over 40% by empowering low-income women by giving them access to free contraception. We have this attack, this right-wing attack which is really about disempowering, harming women, undermining their healthcare, undermining equality. And so I support the Hyde Amendment because again I live in a community, a low-income community with the dignity and value of all of my community, we deserve the same rights as people of wealth, people of privilege.”

