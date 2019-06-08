Gaetz: ‘The American People Are Sick and Tired of a Double Standard That Seems to Pave a Yellow Brick Road to the Exoneration for Hillary Clinton’

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), an outspoken critic of the so-called deep state, offered his optimism that the Department of Justice under Attorney General William Barr would work to root out “corruption” within his department and compared his leadership to that of his predecessor former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“The American people are sick and tired of a double standard that seems to pave a yellow brick road to the exoneration for Hillary Clinton when they were clearly crimes committed there, while at the same time casting these aspersions on Donald Trump without a basis as a result of bias,” he said. “The only reason while we haven’t had people thrown in jail yet is because Jeff Sessions did a terrible job as attorney general.”

“Now, we got a real attorney general,” Gaetz continued. “Mr. Durham is on the case. And the information we have now seems to indicate that at every level of this corruption, there is going to be accountability and there is going to be a restoration of justice and the rule of law. And I can’t wait for it.”

