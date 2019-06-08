Maher: ‘Liberals Should Learn More About Guns’

Friday on HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher warned Democrats about making gun control a 2020 presidential campaign issue.

The left-wing comedian said he didn’t “like” guns, but recognized their necessity.

“I don’t like guns. Have some, don’t like them, have it for an emergency, like an antibiotic,” he said. “But some people do. Lots of people do, and their view is, ‘Yes there is a violence problem with guns, but not me. And you’re going after me.'”

Maher pointed to Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) unveiling a gun control proposal on CNN, but lacking an answer as to how his proposal would have stopped the mass shooting in Virginia Beach, VA last week.

He then said that the issue could be one that would cost Democrats politically in the long-run, and advised those on the left, including 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls to “learn” about guns.

“First of all, liberals should learn more about guns,” he said. “I don’t know much about guns because, again, I don’t care, I don’t like them, but I hear this from gun people.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor