Bernie Sanders Accuses Donald Trump of ‘Demonizing Undocumented People’ as a ‘Political Strategy’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said President Donald Trump “has been demonizing undocumented people” as part of his overall political strategy.

Sanders said, “Trump has been demonizing undocumented people in this country. That’s part of his strategy about dividing us up. Before he was president, he was the leader of the birther movement, trying to delegitimize President Obama. He’s been anti-Muslim. That’s what his political strategy is. What we need is a border policy that is humane that, among other things, expedites the asylum process by bringing in a whole lot more legal staff and judges.”

When asked if the border is a crisis, Sanders said, “It is a serious problem, but it is not the kind of crisis that requires demonization of desperate people who in some cases have walked a thousand miles with their children. It is an issue we have to deal with — the issue of climate change, the issue of tens of millions of Americans not having health insurance. The fact that half of our people are living paycheck to paycheck, those are more serious crises. So it is an issue. But you don’t demonize desperate people. We deal with it in a rational and humane way.”

