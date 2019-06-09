Beto O’Rourke: Trump ‘Achieved Nothing’ with Mexico Deal

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) said the Trump administration’s deal with Mexico that averted U.S. tariffs “achieved nothing.”

O’Rourke said, “I think the president has completely overblown what he purports to have achieved. These are agreements that Mexico already had made, months ago, by and large, the president achieved nothing but to jeopardize the most trading relationship that the United States of America has. There are 6 million jobs in the country that depend on U.S.-Mexico trade. About 40% of the value that everything we import in Mexico actually originated in this country. On factory floors, in Ohio, Michigan, these farmers who are already struggling under a trade war that this president started with China. They can’t take any more from the president. We have to make sure we fight for those farmers. Strengthen our ties with Mexico and secure our connection with the rest of the world. Not through walls but by investing in solutions in Central America, to ensure that no family has to make that 2,000-mile journey because they’re fleeing the deadliest countries on the face of the planet today.”

