CNN’s Acosta ‘Regrets’ Media Did Not Stand in Solidarity More Against Trump

Sunday on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” CNN White House chief correspondent Jim Acosta revealed one his “regrets” in life is the media not standing together in solidarity.

Acosta lamented he has “missed some opportunities” to challenge President Donald Trump labeling the media “the enemy of the people.”

“You know, I wish at times that the press had been a bit more in solidarity with one another in standing up to this White House and saying, ‘Listen, ‘You know, the president can’t call us the enemy of the people. We’re not going to go along with that.’ Acosta told host Brian Stelter. “I think we’ve missed some opportunities here and there to challenge that.”

Acosta then praised how other members of the media supported him and CNN when his White House press pass was revoked.

He stated, “I will say, one thing I’m most grateful for during this experience is how just about every news organization in Washington and here in New York stood behind us here at CNN when they took away my press pass. That was a very important first amendment case. And I talk about it in the book. Had the Trump administration won that case, Brian, it would have sent shockwaves through our industry. It would have put a real chilling effect on the First Amendment in this country.

