GOP Sen. Johnson: Trump Used Tariffs ‘Brilliantly’ in Mexico Negotiations

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Senate Homeland Security Committee chairman Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said President Donald Trump’s use of the threat of tariffs on Mexico was done so “brilliantly.”

Johnson said, “In general Republicans understand that tariffs are attacks on American consumers and we don’t want to see them in place long-term, nor do I believe President Trump does either. He’s using tariffs as leverage in trade negotiations and I think he used them as leverage in the situation brilliantly, quite honestly. For my part, after those news reports were published last week, I call the Mexican ambassador and said regardless of what you read in the press, understand if the president is serious about this, there are not votes to override. Take that threat seriously if you know you have to do more.”

