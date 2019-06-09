Hillary Clinton: Republicans Know Mueller Proved Trump Obstructed Justice — They Are ‘Afraid to Stand Up’

Saturday at Wellesley College, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Republicans know special counsel Robert Mueller’s report proved that President Donald Trump obstructed justice.

Clinton said, “If you take the time to read the Mueller report, actually read it, which all of us in this auditorium are more than capable of doing, you come to two inescapable conclusions. The first is that Russia conducted a sweeping and systemic interference in our election. The second is that obstruction of justice occurred. You cannot read the report, chapter, and verse, fact after fact, without reaching those conclusions.”

She continued, “People just want to quit hearing about it and get back to their normal lives. There is nothing normal about undermining the rule of law. There is nothing normal about attacking the press. There is nothing normal about trying to undermine another branch of government. There is nothing normal about trying to use the political system to go after your enemies.”

She added, “More than a thousand former prosecutors appointed by Republicans and Democrats all said these incidents that are related in Mueller —the second half of his report clearly amount to indictable obstruction of justice charges.”

She concluded, “If you care about this incredible experiment that we have been engaged in now for 200-plus years, then you have to be concerned about this. We can get back to arguing about all kinds of thing. I was in the Senate for eight years. I worked with Republicans, and I opposed Republicans. That is the way it is supposed to work. There were Republicans then who are still there who know better and are afraid to stand up and say what the know.”

