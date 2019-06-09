Klobuchar: Trump Is Treating Farmers Like ‘Poker Chips’ at One of His Bankrupt Casinos

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said with threats of tariffs that President Donald Trump was treating farmers like they were “poker chips” at one of his “bankrupt casinos.”

Partial transcript as follows:

MARGARET BRENNAN, HOST CBS’S “FACE THE NATION”: Very quickly since you’re in Iowa, do you think President Trump’s brinksmanship will pay off? Particularly for farmers there.

KLOBUCHAR: I don’t think so. I mean he’s–

BRENNAN: Okay.

KLOBUCHAR: –becoming the threatener-in-chief. He is literally treating–

BRENNAN: Senator–

KLOBUCHAR: –these farmers- he is treating these farmers–

BRENNAN: I’m running out of time here.

KLOBUCHAR: Okay. But like they’re poker chips basically at one of his bankrupt casinos. I think it’s wrong.

BRENNAN: Okay.

KLOBUCHAR: And I think that we should have a consistent strong trade policy that works for everyone in America.

