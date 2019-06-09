Klobuchar: Trump Is Treating Farmers Like ‘Poker Chips’ at One of His Bankrupt Casinos

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said with threats of tariffs that President Donald Trump was treating farmers like they were “poker chips” at one of his “bankrupt casinos.”
Partial transcript as follows:
MARGARET BRENNAN, HOST CBS’S “FACE THE NATION”: Very quickly since you’re in Iowa, do you think President Trump’s brinksmanship will pay off? Particularly for farmers there.
KLOBUCHAR: I don’t think so. I mean he’s–
BRENNAN: Okay.
KLOBUCHAR: –becoming the threatener-in-chief. He is literally treating–
BRENNAN: Senator–
KLOBUCHAR: –these farmers- he is treating these farmers–
BRENNAN: I’m running out of time here.
KLOBUCHAR: Okay. But like they’re poker chips basically at one of his bankrupt casinos. I think it’s wrong.
BRENNAN: Okay.
KLOBUCHAR: And I think that we should have a consistent strong trade policy that works for everyone in America.
BRENNAN: We’ll be right back.
Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.