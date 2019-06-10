Gillibrand: All Dems Must Support ‘Reproductive Freedom as a Civil Human Right’

Monday during an interview with the DMRegister, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) declared all Democrats must support woman’s reproductive freedom as a “civil constitutional human right.”

Gillibrand said, “I don’t think it’s appropriate for Democrats who claim we are the party of women to impose religious views on other people. I just don’t think it’s appropriate. We believe in the separation of church and state and that it is a requirement of our constitutional democracy. So I just do not support candidates who do not see my reproductive freedom as a civil human right.”

She added, “I just don’t support candidates that don’t see woman’s reproductive freedom as a civil, constitutional human right that it is.”

On former Vice President Joe Biden revoking his support for the Hyde Amendment, Gillibrand said, “He already changed his view. He’s running as a candidate that is pro-choice. I would have a problem if my colleagues weren’t pro-choice.”

