GOP Sen. Hawley: Dems Putting Mueller Report, 2020 Ahead of Real Issues

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) weighed in on Democrats holding hearings regarding former FBI special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential election.

Hawley said it is “ridiculous” Democrats are putting the Mueller report and their crowded field of 2020 presidential candidates ahead of the real issues in the country like the crisis at the southern border and health care.

“We need to be working on securing the border, getting prescription costs down and instead, they’re calling Watergate-era figures? This is just ridiculous,” Hawley said of the Democrats calling on Nixon White House counsel John Dean for their hearings on Capitol Hill this week.

He added, “[The 2020 presidential election] is totally dominating Washington, D.C. It shouldn’t be. We have important work to do like getting prescription drug prices down and securing our border.”

Hawley then said the fact that “half the Democrat Caucus” is running for president in 2020 is “completely dominating the chamber.”

“The hatred for this president is so overwhelming that it’s preventing us from getting anything done on bipartisan solutions like health care, like the border. It’s terrible. We need to move forward,” he continued.

