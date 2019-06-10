Kellyanne Conway: Unlike John Dean, I’m Not Going to Jail for Obstruction

Monday on “Fox & Friends,” White House counselor Kellyanne Conway took aim at former Richard Nixon White House counsel John Dean, who is set to be on Capitol Hill as House Democrats begin a series of hearings regarding former FBI special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential election.

Conway revealed there is “no room at the inn” to do a briefing on Capitol Hill for a progress report for opioid addiction because of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and House Democrats’ investigations.

Co-host Brian Kilmeade joked, “They’re using it for John Dean’s makeup room. … He’s got to get ready for his big …”

“It’s really something,” Conway responded. “I’ve never been disbarred. I passed four state bars, never been disbarred. Never went to jail for obstruction of justice and don’t plan on it. But they’re picking their lawyers from TV now. Remember, he also tried to derail Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination. He’s not a credible person.”

