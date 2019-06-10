Pence on 2020 Dem Field: ‘The President and I Are Ready to Take Any of Them On’

During an interview that aired on Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Vice President Mike Pence was asked about his predecessor former Vice President Joe Biden, who is now vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, by host Bret Baier, noting that Biden took heat for calling Pence “a pretty good guy.”

Pence pointed to some of his disagreements with Biden but added that he and President Donald Trump were prepared to take on the ultimate Democratic Party nominee, be it Biden or any of the other hopefuls.

“Look, having been vice president for more than two years I respect all 47 of my predecessors and their contributions to the nation,” Pence said. “But I got to tell you to see the way that Joe Biden has been spun around on a number of issues whether it be his opinion of me, whether it be his longstanding support for the Hyde Amendment and opposing public funding of abortion–whether it be a broad range of issues. I have to tell you whether he’s the Democrat nominee or any of the rest of them are I think the president and I are ready to take any of them on.”

“And so, as you see the former vice president changing position on issues just about every other day, and you see the rest of the crowd all dashing to the left — I think the American people are going to continue to be drawn to this president’s consistent, common-sense conservative leadership and I couldn’t be more proud to stand with him,” he added.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor