Spicer: Dems Need to Realize Mueller Probe Is Over — John Dean Testimony ‘Full-Blown Circus’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” former White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee need to realize special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation is over.

Spicer called Richard Nixon’s former White House counsel John Dean’s appearance before the committee evidence the Democrats are running a “full-blown circus.”

When asked about Dean testifying, Spicer said, “I find it interesting that your lead witness is a convicted felon, part of the cover-up at Watergate, disbarred from ever serving as a lawyer again and serving four months in prison. That’s the person that you lead with? It really makes you wonder where we’re going from here. This has gone from silly to a full-blown circus. I do wonder how far they’re going to push this. We’ve had House investigation, a Senate investigation, 488-page report from the special counsel. At some point, the House Judiciary Democrats need to understand that this matter is over. Focus on the issues the American people care about. That’s what the president is focused on, and that’s the results that he’s achieving.”

