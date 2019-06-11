CNN’s Acosta to ‘Our Friends in Conservative Media: ‘No Guarantee That You Get to Stay in Power’

Tuesday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” while promoting his soon-to-be-released book, network White House correspondent Jim Acosta had some advice to those in the conservative media regarding President Donald Trump’s remarks describing the press as the “enemy of the people,” which had upset many in the media.

Acosta told host Anderson Cooper that when someone else is in power, who presumably would not be “conservative,” could be hostile toward conservative media.

“[W]hat I wanted to do is sort of take the big-picture view on this and say, ‘Is this the kind of country we want to hand off to the next generation, where we’re now comfortable from here on out saying that the press is the enemy of the people,'” Acosta said. “To our friends in conservative media, Anderson, I say this, it is no guarantee that you get to stay in power forever. And so, another administration could come in and do the very same thing to them and say, well, Donald Trump did it. Guess what, we’re going to do it to you guys, too.”

