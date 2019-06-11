Cotton on Tariffs: ‘All Americans Recognize Some Sacrifice May Be Called for If We Want to Defend Ourselves’

During a Tuesday appearance on CNN’s “New Day,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) discussed the impact of the United States imposing tariffs as part of its ongoing trade war with China.

Cotton recognized that tariffs have “some negative impact,” but explained it as part of a fight for “more trade on fairer and better terms for all Americans.”

“Obviously tariffs have some negative impact,” Cotton told host John Berman.

“I think all Americans recognize that some sacrifice may be called for if we want to defend ourselves and defend our interests in the world in the long term,” he added. “I hope the sacrifices for all Americans will be very short term, but in the long run we want to preserve America’s role as the world’s most dominant economy and the world’s superpower.”

