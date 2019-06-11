Gaetz Threatens Effort to Repeal Section 230 ‘Special Immunities’ over Tech Company Bias

Tuesday on CNBC’s “The Exchange,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) discussed his issues with certain tech companies and their treatment of conservative voices, which is a stark contrast to that of views on the other side of the ideological spectrum.

According to Gaetz, one possible remedy would be to repeal Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which provides tech companies immunity from certain liabilities that other types of media do not enjoy.

“One thing we can do is repeal Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act,” Gaetz said. “Right now, technology companies enjoy special immunities that even local newspapers, even your television network doesn’t enjoy in terms of their responsibility for content. They enjoy those protections because they hold themselves out to be unbiased and neutral platforms. But if they aren’t willing to demonstrate they, in fact, are unbiased and neutral, I think we should repeal that section of law.”

