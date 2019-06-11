Pelosi: Impeachment Is ‘Not Off the Table’

Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said the impeachment of President Donald Trump was “not of the table.”

CNN’s Manu Raju asked, “Last week, Jerry Nadler said an impeachment inquiry, it may come to the. You said in the past there’s not a path to impeachment.”

Pelosi said, “It’s not off the table. I don’t think you should impeach for political reasons and I don’t think you should not impeach for political reasons. It’s not about politics. It’s not about Democrats and Republicans. It’s about patriotism to our country. It’s about upholding the Constitution of the United States. If in fact the executive branch can say you can never have oversight over us, you have destroyed the system of checks and balances, which is the wisdom and the heart of our Constitution. And if you go down that path and you look to the Bill of Rights and the assaults they make on the press, et cetera, then you are undermining the Constitution, not honoring your oath of office to support and defend.”

”And part of all of that is, again, our responsibility, our oath of office, and what is appalling is the lack of respect for the oath of office that the Republicans in Congress, in the House, and in the Senate have for their own oaths of office to strengthen the institution in which they serve,” she added. “It’s not about Congress. It’s about the American people. We’re representatives of the American people who deserve to know the truth.”

