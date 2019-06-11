Pelosi: Mueller Report Spells Out ‘Instances’ of Obstruction of Justice

Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said special counsel Robert Mueller’s report “spells out” accusations of obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump.

CNN’s Manu Raju asked, “Before I move on to the other issues, very quickly, though, if you really believe the president may have committed crimes in office, isn’t it your obligation to mount an impeachment inquiry?

Pelosi said, “My obligation is to do whatever we do in the most effective way possible.”

Raju said, “And you believe he committed crimes in office?”

Pelosi said, “I think the Mueller report very clearly spells out, at least ten or 11 instances of obstruction of justice. but I’m not here to have that discussion. That’s for the committees. We have six committees that work on this.”

She added, “They’re all doing their work very well, and I believe in the committee system, and it will bubble up from there.”

