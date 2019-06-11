Swalwell Gives John Dean an ’11’ on a 1-10 Scale for Highlighting Trump’s Wrongdoing

Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) on Tuesday was asked to rate former Nixon White House counsel John Dean’s performance in highlighting President Donald Trump’s wrongdoing.

The 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful gave Dean an “11” score on a scale of one to 10 in drawing parallels to Trump and Nixon.

“It’s said often that history doesn’t repeat itself, it rhymes, and we heard a lot of rhymes yesterday when you put in perspective what the Trump administration has done in just, you know, three short years compared to what we saw during the Nixon administration,” Swalwell told host Alisyn Camerota. “And it also lays the foundation for where we need to go next to make sure we hold this president accountable and that more lawlessness does not pervade our country.”

Swalwell went on to say the House will hear from former FBI special counsel Robert Mueller and others.

“We’re going to hear from special counsel Mueller, we’re going to hear from these other witnesses,” he added. “There’s no law that says that the president can prevent these individuals from coming forth, but it does take court victories to get there. We’ve had some court victories, it is making its way up. But I am confident we’re on the right course, we’re going to uphold the rule of law, resist the temptation to do Donald Trump justice and just run over the rule of law, and it’s going to come to a crescendo and one that doesn’t sound good for the president.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent