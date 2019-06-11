Watch: Dem Rep. Fudge Reads Constituent Letter Calling Trump Supporters ‘Racist,’ ‘Dumb’

During today’s Special Morning Hour, I shared a letter from an OH-11 constituent concerning the current administration. Watch the video to view the full floor speech. pic.twitter.com/D3yx7lDECP

Tuesday on the House floor, Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-OH) read a letter from one of her constituents who said President Donald Trump’s supporters were “racist” or “dumb.”

Fudge said, “I rise today to read a letter from a constituent Pastor Dr. Ronald S. Williams. Mr. Williams asked the question, a mobster, a con man, gangster in the White House? I think so. This past week special counsel Robert Mueller gave a verbal synopsis of his two-year investigative reporting. He’s quoted as saying if we had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so. He also said the Constitution requires a process other than the criminal justice system to formally accuse a sitting president of wrongdoing. This process would be impeachment. The question is, why hasn’t the United States Congress started a formal impeachment investigation?”

After detailing an interaction the pastor had with a Trump supporter, Fudge continued, “It is glaringly apparent that many who support the present administration are either racist, steeped in religious beliefs, ignorant, or as my mother used to say just plain dumb.”

Rep. Larry Bucshon (R-IN) called Fudge “out of order,” after she concluded her remarks.

