Bernie Sanders: A Lot of People Would Be ‘Delighted’ to Pay More in Taxes for Health Care as a Human Right, Tuition-Free College

Wednesday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) argued that most Americans would pay higher taxes to implement his socialist policies.

Sanders included among those “comprehensive health care as a human right” and for public colleges and universities to be “tuition-free.”

I suspect that a lot of people in the country would be delighted to pay more in taxes if they had comprehensive health care as a human right. I live 50 miles away from the Canadian border. You go to the doctor any time you want. You don’t take ought your wallet. You have heart surgery, you have a heart transplant, and you come out of the hospital, and it costs you nothing. Your kids in many countries around the world can go to the public colleges and universities tuition-free, wages in many cases are higher. So there is a tradeoff, but at the end of the day, I think, that most people will believe they will be better off when their kids have educational opportunities without out-of-pocket expenses and when they have healthcare as a human right, and they have affordable housing, when they have decent retirement security, I think most Americans will understand that is a good deal.

