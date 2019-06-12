Dem Rep. Jeffries: Trump Is Embracing ‘Treasonous Behavior’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “All In,” Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) reacted to President Donald Trump telling ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos he would accept dirt on political rivals from foreign agents.

Jeffries said, “It’s a shocking statement. Accepting assistance from a hostile foreign power like Russia is treasonous behavior. The president of the United States should condemn it. Instead, he is embracing it. That should tell the country all it needs to know about the current occupant in 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. It also makes clear that in Congress we need to legislate such behavior out of existence in terms of making it clear that it’s criminal and that any individual campaign moving forward that engaging in that behavior should be locked up.”

