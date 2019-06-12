Durbin: ‘Mayor Pete Is Wrong’ to Say Dems Don’t Have Consistent Foreign Policy

Wednesday, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) reacted to 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s remarks that it has been “hard” to identify a consistent foreign policy in the Democratic Party.

Durbin said on CNN’s “New Day” he “would disagree” with Buttigieg’s assertion, defending former President Barack Obama’s foreign policy as identifiable and consistent.

“I think Mayor Pete’s wrong in that observation and I like him and agree with many of the things he said, but when it comes to the basic foreign policy of the Obama administration, I understood it,” Durbin told host John Berman. “We did our best to keep us out of war, he made it clear the United States was going to stand up and fight for human rights around the world, he treated dictators like the head of North Korea in a fashion that they had to prove good faith efforts to end any threat to the United States. I would disagree with Mayor Pete on his conclusion.”

