George Will: Young Voters Think GOP Is ‘the Dumb Party’

Wednesday on CNBC’s “Power Lunch,” Washington Post columnist George Will said young voters think the Republican Party is the “dumb party.”

Will said, “Young people have made up their mind about the Republican Party — that it’s kind of the dumb party.”

He added, “These are the same young people who say they have warm feelings about socialism, but all they mean by that is that socialism means everyone being socialable and being nice to one another. They haven’t thought it through. Because the same people who are suspicious — who like socialism — are suspicious of government so, I think that they’re uninformed at this point. But the Republican Party is doing its very best to drive them away permanently.”

