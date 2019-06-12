Joy Behar: Global Warming Could Stop Biden from Curing Cancer

Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar said it would be hard for 2020 presidential hopeful and former Vice President Joe Biden’s initiative to find a cure for cancer because “a lot of cancer is environmentally caused.”

Co-host Meghan McCain said, “Vice President Biden said he’s going to promise to cure cancer if he’s elected. It’s one of his big promises.”

She continued, “He already had a big initiative that he helped government for brain cancer. This should be at the forefront. I don’t know why curing cancer hasn’t been.”

Behar said, “To that statement, I would say that curing cancer is going to be much more difficult when there’s so much climate change and pollutants in the environment. Because a lot of cancer is environmentally caused. This president rolls back anything that will clean the air. They’re working against each other if they don’t also clean up the omissions.”

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN