Joy Behar: Trump Is ‘One Cheeseburger Away from Keeling Over’

Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” the panel discussed rumors about 2020 presidential hopeful, former Vice President Joe Biden’s health.

Co-host Meghan McCain said, “There’s a lot of things I really hate about primary politics, but one of them is health conspiracies. I hate it, it happened with my father, it happened with Michele Bachmann.”

She continued, “It happened obviously to Hillary Clinton, it’s now happening to Joe Biden, I think it’s the lowest common denominator, dirtiest form of politics. I think I’m both sides we should stop it, I think it’s disgusting. It’s actually hurtful, can be very harmful to families in that position.”

She added, “The implication that he’s slow or whatever, that’s dog-whistles about his health, and I think here and now we have to put an end to that because I really think it’s really bad for the country, and I think it’s just the lowest form of garbage.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “Especially since he’s one cheeseburger away from keeling over himself.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “We saw that Sean Hannity on Fox News started that talking again about the sort of conspiracy about Joe Biden’s health and I thought, you know that’s coming also from the White House, because we know Hannity has been the president’s mouthpiece for so long, and to see that on a news network, on an alleged news network, is just really terrible.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “This is going to be a long road, and I have a feeling that people’s health is the least of the stuff we’re going to be hearing about.”

