Kamala Harris: If I’m President, the Justice Department ‘Would’ Prosecute Trump

Sunday during an interview with NPR’s Politics Podcast, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said if she were president, the Department of Justice would prosecute former President Donald Trump on obstruction of justice charges.

Host Scott Detrow asked, “If you become president, if he was never impeached would you want the Department of Justice, now that he is no longer a sitting president, to go forward with those obstruction of justice charges?”

Harris said, “I believe that they would have no choice and that they should, yes. There has to be accountability. I mean look, people might, you know, question why I became a prosecutor. Well, I’ll tell you one of the reasons — I believe there should be accountability. Everyone should be held accountable, and the president is not above the law.”

She added, “The facts and the evidence will take the process where it leads. But I have read the Mueller report. I do believe that we should believe Bob Mueller when he tells us essentially that the only reason an indictment was not returned is because of a memo in the Department of Justice that suggests you cannot indict a sitting president. But I’ve seen prosecution of cases on much less evidence.”

