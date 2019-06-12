Kamala Harris: Trump ‘Is Putting His Self-Interest in Front of the Interest of Our Democracy’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “All In,” Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) reacted to President Donald Trump saying he would accept dirt on political rivals from foreign agents.

Harris said,”He’s the commander-in-chief. He has a duty and has a duty and a responsibility to the American people to be a defender if not the greatest defender of our democracy. But to quite the contrary, what we hear tonight is that he is let again open to the yet of working with foreign governments to undermine the integrity of our election system. It’s outrageous and tells me the guy doesn’t understand the job and can’t do it very well.”

She added, “Yet again, this president is putting his self interest in front of the interest of our democracy and the integrity of our democracy.”

