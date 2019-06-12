Susan Del Percio: Trump ‘Is a Traitor to The Pillars of Our Democracy’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Hardball,” Republican political analyst Susan Del Percio said President Donald Trump’s comments to ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos admitting that he would accept dirt on political rivals from foreign agents meant the president is a “traitor to the pillars of our democracy.”

Del Percio said, “The president has proven he has no respect for the office he holds. He has no loyalty to the country.”

She added, “He is a traitor to the pillars of our democracy. That is what that interview shows.”

