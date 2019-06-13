Ana Navarro on Trump’s Foreign Dirt Comments: It Is ‘Treasonous’

Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Ana Navarro called President Donald Trump “treasonous.”

During the panel discussion about Trump for saying he would accept dirt on political opponents from foreign governments, Navarro said, “I think he’s done it before and I think he’s saying I’ll do it again if the chance comes up. I think it is — I think it is treasonous. I think it is compromising. I think it is dangerous. I think it is wrong. It’s illegal.”

She added, “Frankly, Congress needs to clarify it for him if it’s not clarified enough that it is illegal. They need to pass legislation so that this does not happen and people clearly understand that it is not allowable. I think it’s just so plain wrong.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN