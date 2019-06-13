Anita Hill on Voting for Joe Biden: ‘Of Course I Could’

On Thursday broadcast of “NBC Nightly News,” Anita Hill, one of the central figures of the 1991 confirmation battle of Supreme Court Justice Clarance Thomas. said that despite former Vice President and 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden’s handling of those hearings, he should not be disqualified from running for president.

Hill also said that she would consider voting for the former vice president if he ultimately became the Democratic presidential nominee.

“Could you conceive of voting for Joe Biden if he turns out to be the Democratic nominee against Donald Trump?” NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell asked.

“Of course I could,” replied Hill.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor