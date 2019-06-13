Beto O’Rourke: Joe Biden ‘Cannot Be Who We Are Moving Forward’

Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke on Thursday urged against supporting early 2020 Democratic presidential frontrunner former Vice President Joe Biden.

During MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” the former Texas congressman said Biden represents a return to the past, adding he “cannot be who we are moving forward.”

“You cannot go back to the end of the Obama administration and think that that’s good enough,” O’Rourke explained.

The 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful continued, “As much of a horror show as Trump has been — his racism, the disaster of his foreign policy, his punishment of farmers and workers here in this country, we had real problems before Donald Trump became president. You had folks working two and three jobs just to make ends meet, you had 10 times the wealth in white America than you had in black America, you had nearly 30,000 gun violence deaths in this country every single year without any meaningful reform to our gun safety laws, you had immigration reform that had been languishing for 30 years and within the Obama administration, 400,000 people deported from this country in one year alone destroying families and breaking up communities. So, we cannot return to the past. We cannot simply be about defeating Donald Trump.”

“I only know this country should be able to do far better,” he added.

