Chris Matthews on Democrats: You Won’t Impeach — You Don’t Really Scare Trump

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” host Chris Matthews challenged Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) on Democrats’ inability to deter certain behaviors President Donald Trump, including the remarks he made to ABC’s George Stephanopoulos regarding “dirt” from foreign powers on political opponents.

Matthews argued given Democrats are reluctant to follow through with impeachment threats, Trump wasn’t scared of the loyal opposition.

“What is it like to fight for Athens against Sparta?” Matthews said. “I mean, it really does seem like – I see one angry Democrat, leading committee chairs all come out with outrage, and two days later, the story is forgotten. Trump is home free. He is having dinner and hamburgers up at the White House, enjoying life with Melania and laughing at you guys because nobody actually does anything. You won’t impeach. What else you got in your arsenal? You won’t impeach. You don’t really scare this guy because he came out last night with George Stephanopoulos, you know? He came out and said, ‘Yeah, I do take dirt from the enemy, yeah. Get used to it. We all do it. You guys do it. You guys all up on the Hill do it.’”

