CNN’s April Ryan: Sarah Sanders ‘Suffers from Lie-abetes’ — ‘Her Tenure Has Been Fraught with Sex, Lies and Videotape’

Thursday on CNN’s “OutFront,” CNN commentator April Ryan excoriated outgoing White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, calling her a liar and diagnosing her with a condition she termed “lie-abetes.”

Ryan said Sanders, who announced she was stepping down from her Trump administration post and going back to Arkansas, should have stepped down long ago.

“Erin, she did the right thing,” Ryan said. “She did the right thing. She should have done the right thing a long time ago. The reason why I say that is because she suffers from lie-abetes. And, her tenure is fraught with sex lies and videotape. From the moment she stepped into that position, there were lies from that podium from her mouth about the videotape ‘grab by the p-word’ with the Tic Tac. Then she has lied, lied, lied, lied. And then the video– that propaganda video that she put out about our own Jim Acosta saying, you know, he hit someone when he indeed didn’t — to take his badge from him. And he ultimately got it back after a court ruling and a big fight. For her tenure, she has lied to the American public. The public — the American taxpayers pay her salary, and she has been performing or the audience of one.”

“For over 90 days, there has been no briefing, no briefing when we are possibly going to war with Iran when you have people worried about pockets with these tariffs,” she said. “And I mean, the list goes on. Everything comes to the White House from war to peace and everything in between. And she is not covering even the middle of it — the in between. And again, going back to what Pam said, the lie. If those who support Sarah think I’m lying, look at the Mueller report saying that she said she lied in the Mueller report. She said she lied at the podium to reporters and the American public.”

