Dem Rep. Cohen on Trump: Republicans ‘Don’t Care if He Is Lawless’

Thursday on “CNN Newsroom,” Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) reacted to President Donald Trump telling ABC’s George Stephanopoulos he would accept dirt on political rivals from foreign agents.

Cohen lamented that Republican leaders like have not denounced Trump’s remarks, saying members of the party “don’t care if he is lawless.”

“They will not show leadership, they will not buck their party, they will not face the truth and they can’t face reality and politically they support this president,” Cohen stated. “And unfortunately, the Republican Party as we know it today supports this president. Ninety percent support this president. They don’t care if he is lawless. They don’t care if he shoots somebody on Fifth Avenue.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent