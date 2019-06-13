George Will: Trump’s ‘Public and Constant’ Damage to Country Worse than Nixon

Thursday, Washington Post columnist George Will sounded off on President Donald Trump, declaring his harm to the country as worse than that of former President Richard Nixon.

According to Will, Trump’s damage to the country, unlike Nixon’s, is “public and constant.”

“Nixon’s burglaries and other abuses of power were surreptitious — they were secret and when exposed, they were tidied up and we moved on,” Will outlined on CNN’s “New Day.” “What Mr. Trump is doing that is damaging to the country is public and constant, it is a bell he’s ringing that can’t be unrung. He is putting into our civic discourse a level of conversation and of name-calling and of abuse that will now seem perfectly normal in the future.”

“Try to imagine any president prior to this one referring overseas to an opponent as he did to Mr. Biden. … our children, if they were 10 years old, we’d send them to their room without supper if they talked like that,” he added.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent