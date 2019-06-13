McCabe on Sarah Sanders Departure: ‘I Have to Say I Will Not Miss Her’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe commented on the departure of White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “I want to ask you about Sarah Huckabee Sanders’s legacy. One of the things in the Mueller report is that she admitted when she was interviewed by Robert Mueller’s investigators that she made up from whole cloth the smears against Jim Comey. I think you were asked these questions in front of Congress, that he lost the support of the building. That moral was at historic lows. I remember when she said it from the podium, She said, ‘I talk to lots of FBI agents,’ there’s no reason why any political appointee should talk to FBI agents. So I remember hearing it, thinking it’s bizarre, having served in a press function at the White House. But part of the legacy will be that she lied from the White House podium about the reputation of Jim Comey and had to confess to those lies in the Mueller report.”

McCabe said, “You know, I knew at the time it was completely false. It was also obvious that it was very important to the president and to his staff that we all adopt that false narrative that the FBI was happy about the fact that Jim Comey was fired and that gleeful agents and employees were calling to the White House to express that. Never happened, completely false from the beginning. So to see that admission in the Mueller report was enormously satisfying. I have to say I will not miss her after she departs the White House.”

