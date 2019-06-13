Pelosi: ‘Everybody in the Country Should Be Totally Appalled’ by Trump’s Comments

Thursday at her weekly press briefing, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) commented on President Donald Trump saying he would accept “dirt” on political opponents from foreign governments during an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos.

Pelosi said, “Everybody in the country should be totally appalled by what the president said last night — should be totally appalled. He has a habit of making appalling statements. This one borders on so totally unethical, but he doesn’t even realize it.”

She continued, “It’s in about investigating, it’s about litigating, it’s about getting the truth to hold everyone accountable, and no one is above the law,” she continued.

She added, “What is it about the Republicans in Congress? How much more can they bear of the president’s unethical behavior? That they think they’re honoring their oath of office. I believe these are all connected. I think it’s all about money. Connect the dots in all of this. It’s all about money. Look at what the president is doing in terms of Saudi Arabia and the sale of nuclear technology, as well as planes to Saudi Arabia. Follow the money. Who benefits from that? Declare a national emergency so that he can bypass Congress in terms of those sales? Bypass the law in terms of transferring of nuclear technology to a country? Follow the money.”

