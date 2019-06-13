Pelosi: ‘Very Sad’ That Trump ‘Does Not Know Right from Wrong’

Thursday at her weekly press briefing, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said it was “very sad” President Donald Trump said he would accept oppo on political opponents from foreign governments.

Pelosi said, “Yesterday, the president gave us once again evidence that he does not know right from wrong. It’s a very sad thing — very sad thing he does not know right from wrong. I believe he’s been involved in a criminal coverup. I’ve said that before. And our investigation is demonstrating that. The Mueller report showed obstruction of justice in at least ten, perhaps 11 places.”

She added, “But for the president to be so cavalier to disregard, to be indifferent to law and any sense of ethics about who we are as a country to say he would invite foreign intervention when the intelligence community with great confidence has put forth that the Russians interfered in our elections. That’s an assault on our democracy, an assault on our democracy. Our president says it’s a hoax. He takes an oath to protect and defend the Constitution, but I guess it doesn’t include in terms of being —to be held accountable to obey the law.”

