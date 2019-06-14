GOP Rep. Palmer: Impeachment Talk Distracting Conservatives from Threat of Green New Deal, Health Care Takeover

During a radio appearance on Huntsville, AL’s WVNN on Friday, Rep. Gary Palmer (R-AL) warned that prolonged discussions and focus on House Democrats threatening to impeach President Donald Trump was distracting from Democratic Party efforts to implement far-left policies on the environment and health care.

Palmer argued discussions about these congressional investigations into Trump that could lead to impeachment were a waste of time and that conservatives should be discussing efforts by House Democrats to change policy.

“[I] think we help it by talking about it,” Palmer said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “We’re wasting time on stuff that doesn’t mean anything when these same people are getting you and I to talk about this on the radio when we ought to be talking about their Green New Deal. We ought to be talking about them taking over our health care system – what that’s going to mean for people. As long as we keep taking the bait and talking about what they’re trying to do with the president, we’re not educating the American people about what their real agenda is.”

Palmer argued some people might voice their support for these policies without knowing all the facts, which would come as Republicans were preoccupied with the impeachment debate.

“As long as we keep talking about impeaching the president and we’re not talking about this other stuff, I think they could because most people – they hear about it, but they don’t know what’s in it,” Palmer explained. “I just think we’ve got to get off that.”

The Alabama Republican also suggested that the impeachment push could also be “strategic.”

“I think it’s a big part of it,” he replied. “It’s just being strategic. You create a car wreck over here. Everybody is looking at that while you’re doing something else out of their view. And you know, conservatives all over the country are focused on impeachment and not focused on the issues. That is not in their best interests.”

