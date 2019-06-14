Klobuchar: ‘I Would Support Impeachment Proceedings Beginning Now’

Friday on CNN’s “New Day,” 2020 presidential, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said impeachment proceedings should begin against President Donald Trump for saying he’d take dirt on political rivals from foreign countries.

Klobuchar said, “First of all, I think it’s illegal. You can’t take things of value, from a foreign country, and use them in your campaign. It is illegal.”

When asked about an impeachment proceeding, Klobuchar said, “That is a possibility right now in the House. I think right now what the House is doing is that they are simply gathering information. I think they have Hope Hicks has agreed to testify. They are gathering information, and then they will make that decision.”

She added, “I would support impeachment proceedings beginning now, but I also understand that they may want to be doing investigations leading up to it and I think they should be given the time to do that.”

