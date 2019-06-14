Klobuchar on Trump Saying He’d Accept Dirt on Opponents: ‘I Think It’s Illegal’

During Friday’s “New Day” on CNN, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) reacted to President Donald Trump telling ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that he would accept dirt on political rivals from foreign agents.

Klobuchar said accepting and using dirt on your opponents from foreign agents is illegal, adding that the president is “putting himself out there” to get more information for 2020.

“First of all, I think it is illegal,” Klobuchar told co-host Alisyn Camerota. “You can’t take things of value from a foreign country and use them in your campaign. It is illegal. And he is actually putting himself out there and sending out the signals, once again, just like he did in the 2016 [election], about dirt on Hillary Clinton. It means that he is engaging in this same kind of behavior.”

